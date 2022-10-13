Jody Renee Thompson DeVries

Jody Thompson DeVries died on Wednesday, Sept. 14 as the result of homicide in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time of her passing, she was 57 and had resided there for nearly 15 years. Jody completed certification as a culinary worker and was most recently employed at T-Mobile Arena.

Jody was born on May 26, 1965, in Livermore, California into a wonderful family. The Thompson home was one that warmly welcomed everyone and was a true gathering place for celebrations big and small. Jody held special memories of love and laughter with her family/friends very close to her heart.