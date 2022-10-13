Jody Renee Thompson DeVries

Jody Thompson DeVries died on Wednesday, Sept. 14 as the result of homicide in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time of her passing, she was 57 and had resided there for nearly 15 years. Jody completed certification as a culinary worker and was most recently employed at T-Mobile Arena.
Jody was born on May 26, 1965, in Livermore, California into a wonderful family. The Thompson home was one that warmly welcomed everyone and was a true gathering place for celebrations big and small. Jody held special memories of love and laughter with her family/friends very close to her heart.
She was a huge animal lover, had an excellent sense of humor and was always fun. By far, she considered her amazing daughter, Dana, to be her biggest accomplishment. Jody was a bright light and had a beautiful, caring soul. Her carefree spirit is now free, and she is reunited with her parents and sister.
She is survived by her daughter Dana (Shad) Pearce of Murfreesboro, Tennesse; brother Wade (Kris Kulp) Thompson of Solana Beach, California; twin sister Judi (Mike) Fergason of Elk Grove, California; nephew Tyler Thompson of San Diego, California; niece Jana (Rob) Pouliot of San Diego, California; nephew Jeff (Kathryn) Weddell of Walnut Creek, California; brother-in-law Doug (Dina McElley) Weddell of Livermore, California; nephew Craig (Jenny) Fergason of West Sacramento, California; nephew Derek (Hannah) Fergason of West Sacramento, California; niece Kara Fergason of West Sacramento, California; nephew Nik (Wendi) McElley of Queen Creek, Arizona; great nieces Brooklyn and Reese Beck of San Diego, California; great-nephew/niece Ryder and Blakely Weddell of Walnut Creek, California; great-niece/nephew Adelyn and Jack Fergason of West Sacramento, California; great nephews Jackson and Marley Pouliot of San Diego, California; beloved aunts; uncles; many special cousins and countless friends. Jody was previously married to Richard DeVries.
Jody was preceded in death by her sister Sheree Weddell; nephew Jason Weddell; mother Shirley Thompson and father James Thompson.
A celebration of life/memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m. at Wente Vineyards, 5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore, California.