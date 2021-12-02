Joe Jones of Dublin was born on Feb. 3, 1944, to his parents William and Vessie Jones. Sadly, Joe went to be with our Lord on Nov. 15. His wife Arlena and daughter Dolores were with him when he peacefully passed away.
Joe was an active member of the community. He was very involved in his church, St. Augustine's. After he retired over 25 years ago, Joe did a lot of volunteer work. Joe volunteered at the Pleasanton Senior Center, The Livermore Food Pantry, the battered women's shelter. He also took the host from church to the elderly homebound; he was a Eucharistic minister at church on Sundays; he called Bingo at church; he cooked breakfast for years at the pancake breakfast at church; he coordinated and ran the church crab feed for many years and he helped run the Big Brothers and Big Sisters picnics in San Francisco.
Joe was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Pleasanton council, where he eventually became the Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator and a member of the 4th degree.
Joe loved life and was such a jokester with a great, funny and silly personality. It gave him so much pleasure in playing tricks and joking with his family. Joe loved his family more than anything, they were his whole world. He loved just spending time with them even if it was just hanging out at home or traveling. He loved traveling. Joe had a "million-dollar" smile that lit up a room when he was in it. He also had a heart of gold!
Joe is survived by his beautiful, beloved wife of 57 years Arlena Jones; his daughter/ twin and son-in-law /best friend Dolores and Joseph Middleton; his babies/ grandkids Kenneth Jones-Middleton, Keleis and Kamari Middleton; sisters Vester Scales and Dessie Love; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and three kids, Kenneth, Juan and Margaret Jones.
JOE IS ALREADY DEEPLY MISSED BY EVERYONE!!!!!
Joe's funeral service will be held at St. Augustine's church in Pleasanton on Dec. 3, at 11 am. His burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery in Livermore.
The family will be hosting a reception to celebrate the life of Joe Jones, at St. Augustine's hall. We hope you all will be able to join us to celebrate him.
**The church requests masks be worn during the service and vaccination cards to be shown at the reception.