John Alden (Al) Lewis

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of John A. (Al) Lewis who died peacefully in his home in Livermore, California, one week short of his 93rd birthday.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Lewis (1997). He is survived by his wife, Gwendlyn Ball Lewis; and his children, Robert Lewis (Jennifer), Lynn Hall (James); and grandchildren, William Hall (Samantha), Derrick Hall, Catherine Hall, Aldin Lewis, and Parker Lewis.