John Alden (Al) Lewis

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of John A. (Al) Lewis who died peacefully in his home in Livermore, California, one week short of his 93rd birthday.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Lewis (1997). He is survived by his wife, Gwendlyn Ball Lewis; and his children, Robert Lewis (Jennifer), Lynn Hall (James); and grandchildren, William Hall (Samantha), Derrick Hall, Catherine Hall, Aldin Lewis, and Parker Lewis.
John was born on Aug. 25, 1929, in Long Beach California to Alden and Ann Lewis. He graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 1951 and from UC Hastings Law School in 1954. John married Ann Bartlett in 1954, and they moved to San Leandro, when he began working for Alameda County as a district attorney. In 1964, John became Livermore’s first full-time city attorney, and as a result, in 1965, the family moved to Livermore, California.
While serving as city attorney, Livermore experienced rapid growth. John played an active role in the construction of the Las Positas Golf Course and the Livermore Airport, as well as expanding the public works facility and relocating the Rodeo Grounds. In 1973, John was appointed by Governor Ronald Reagan as judge of Municipal Court, Livermore Judicial District. From time to time, he served as judge in every court in Alameda County and the Court of Appeals in San Francisco. John retired in 1993.
After the passing of his wife, Ann, he married Gwen in 2000. He is survived by his stepchildren Kathryn Ball and David Ball (Maria); and step grandchildren Alexander Bautista Ball and Daniel Bautista Ball.
John dedicated his life to supporting the community. He was a member of Rotary Club of Livermore (President 1979-1980), UCSB Alumni Association (President 1964-66), Valley study Group, Livermore Boosters, Livermore Airman’s Association and Livermore Chamber of Commerce. John was a loving father who shared his passion for fishing, flying his plane, playing golf and the outdoors. Family and friends have wonderful memories of spending time with John on his adventures and enjoyment of life.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Beeb’s in Livermore. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rotary Club of Livermore, at http://www.rotarianfoundationlivermore.org/.
