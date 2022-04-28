John Arthur Ridings Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from an aggressive neurological disorder. He was 57.
John was born on Oct. 28, 1964, at Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, California. He lived in the Redding, California area until he was 19, completing paramedic and EMT training in Northern California. He then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he continued to be an EMT in Richmond.
John had many hobbies, one of which was scuba diving. He met Carol Chamberlin in 1985 during a scuba diving class. After dating for five years, John and Carol were married in 1990. The following year they moved to Livermore. In 1994, they welcomed their daughter Sarah Ridings, followed by their son, Charlie Ridings in 2000. Throughout the years, John was active in both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, volunteering in various positions such as Range Master or Head Cook. He was also active in the Hunter’s Education program, where he taught hunter’s safety for 25 years.
In addition to his wife and children, John is survived by his sisters Carolyn Drake, Maggie Baily and brother Malcolm Ridings. He was an uncle to nine nieces and nephews, and a great-uncle to many great-nieces and nephews. The celebration of life will be April 30, from 2 – 3:30 p.m., at the Tri Valley Church of Christ, 4481 East Ave., Livermore, California, 94550. This will be a relaxed event.