Dr. John Shirley died on Dec. 22, at the age of 97, with his family by his side.
Dr. Shirley is highly revered for his decades of service to his community and his country and will be greatly missed
Dr. Shirley was a distinguished WWII veteran who was awarded a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart, as well as the French Legion of Honor by French President Jacques Chirac. He opened Livermore’s first veterinary hospital, authored two books, and was an avid traveler. He is a former Livermore council member and mayor, serving the city council from 1958 to 1966.
In July 2019, Dr. Shirley was honored at a dedication ceremony for the new Dr. John Shirley City Council Chamber.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony for John and Helen at the Barbara Mertes Center for the Performing Arts main stage, on the campus of Las Positas College, in Livermore, on June 5, at 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. Visit drjohnbshirley.com for the full obituary and ways to donate in
lieu of flowers.
This event will required all attendees to follow the current coronavirus rules of the CDC, State of Ca., Alameda County, City of Livermore and Las Positas updates.