John Carstensen, 91, died peacefully of natural causes on Feb. 8, 2021, at his home in Livermore, California, surrounded by his wife and family.
John (affectionately known as "Johnny"), was a patient and loving family man, who is survived by his wife, his four children, his nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A native of southern Oregon, Johnny served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After earning a college degree in forestry, Johnny moved to Washington state, where he met his future wife, Marilyn, on a blind date. His work eventually led him to move his family from the Pacific Northwest to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Johnny was an easy-going and active man with varied interests. He was an outdoorsman (hiking, backpacking, camping, kayaking), a runner, an avid golfer, and was actively involved in local chapters of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and SIRS (Sons In Retirement). He enjoyed watching sports on TV (golf, football - 49ers, basketball -Warriors, baseball - Giants).
Johnny was an avid reader who kept an extensive journal of all the books he read. He was a great man who lived a good life.
A memorial service will be held later this year in southern Oregon.