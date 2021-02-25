John Carstensen

John Carstensen, 91, died peacefully of natural causes on Feb. 8, 2021, at his home in Livermore, California, surrounded by his wife and family.

John (affectionately known as "Johnny"), was a patient and loving family man, who is survived by his wife, his four children, his nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A native of southern Oregon, Johnny served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After earning a college degree in forestry, Johnny moved to Washington state, where he met his future wife, Marilyn, on a blind date. His work eventually led him to move his family from the Pacific Northwest to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Johnny was an easy-going and active man with varied interests. He was an outdoorsman (hiking, backpacking, camping, kayaking), a runner, an avid golfer, and was actively involved in local chapters of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and SIRS (Sons In Retirement). He enjoyed watching sports on TV (golf, football - 49ers, basketball -Warriors, baseball - Giants).

Johnny was an avid reader who kept an extensive journal of all the books he read. He was a great man who lived a good life.

A memorial service will be held later this year in southern Oregon.