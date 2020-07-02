John E. Hamera was born Oct. 21, 1941, to Russell and Anna Jurkiewicz Hamera, and died on June 26, 2020.
He joined the Navy in 1959, after graduating from Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento. After retiring from the Navy as a master chief petty officer, he worked for Pacific Bell Telephone. In 1961, John married Josephine Giannetta. They had four children.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Carvelli (Michael); three sons, Steven (Karen), James (Jeri), and Timothy (Joni); and 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Joanna Jung, of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Eugenia Wagers, of Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara Liberty, Bernice Brewer and Mary Theresa Wheeler.
Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.