John Edwin Whiting passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2021. By his side were his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol, his dog, Sassy and several of his many children.
Born at home in Redwood City, California on July 28, 1925, John arrived 15 minutes after his identical twin brother, Sam. His father, Sam J. Whiting, Sr., a real estate broker, and mother, Lena, along with older sister, Harriette, raised the twin boys first in Redwood City, then San Francisco, and finally, Pleasanton, California, where they settled across the street from the Alameda County Fairgrounds race-track.
Much of John’s childhood was spent on and around the race track, galloping horses on their morning workouts for 25 cents a ride. John graduated from Amador Valley High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy’s V-5 naval aviator program. He spent the next two years training at various locations around the U.S. While recovering from a broken leg at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, John helped care for many severely wounded comrades, an experience that left him grateful for the war’s end in August 1945.
In 1946, John enrolled at Stanford University and married hometown sweetheart, Anita Arnaudon. The first of their five daughters (Sharon, Lynda, Joan, Nancy and Laura) arrived in late 1947. Admittedly less than a model student at Stanford, John recalled spending more time at football games, on the golf course and working on the Bay Meadows starting gate, than in the library. After Stanford, John followed his brother into the law and enrolled at U.C. Hastings. He lived with his young family in Richmond and worked nights at the Palace Hotel parking garage while studying for his J.D.
In 1953, upon passing the bar, John opened a law office in Livermore, and also worked nights as a janitor at the Lawrence Livermore Lab to make ends meet. In 1957, John joined the small L.A. law firm of Flint and Mackay, where he enjoyed taking on the legal challenges of the Hearst newspapers and other high-profile clients. He also discovered an ability as a trial attorney which became his bread-and-butter over the next 30 years. Following a stint as Half Moon Bay city attorney, in 1961 John moved to Merced, California, where he joined the law firm of renowned litigator, C. Ray Robinson.
He also married Carol Ann Carlson, a union that brought him two sons (Adam and Jack) and a step-daughter (Cynthia). In 1964, at his new wife’s urging, John moved to San Francisco, where he built a successful trial practice with partner, Dick Boyd. Yet despite his success and a beautiful house at Moss Beach, John’s second marriage ended divorce in 1968. In 1969, John returned to Merced where he opened his own office, and even trained a few young lawyers, including nephew, Russ Whiting. John particularly enjoyed helping local ranchers navigate complex legal and regulatory issues surrounding their land and water rights. One particular rancher, Joseph Gallo, sought out John’s representation after serving as a juror on a case he tried. This chance meeting led to a lifelong friendship that continued with Joe’s son, Mike Gallo. John remained trusted counsel to Joseph Gallo Farms until his retirement.
In 1971, John married Carol Lorene Freeze, which began a 50-year marriage that brought two new step-daughters, Karen, and Kimberly, and numerous adventures with their extended brood of Adam, Jack, Karen, Kim and Laura (not to mention, a Labrador and a dachshund). John also enlisted his family in his “dream” projects, including a short-lived cattle ranch, and Almond Creek Farms, a thoroughbred breeding and racing operation that resulted in many beloved horses with heart, gumption, and even a few county fair wins. John loved his large extended family and enjoyed bringing them all together at reunions he organized in 2007 and 2015. These gatherings let John share family stories, which were jewels he collected, treasured, and polished with each retelling. No mishap or embarrassment was off limits, and the family never left him short of material. John captured many of his own childhood stories in a book, “Twin Memories,” which he “published” at the 2015 reunion. After 40+ years in Merced, John and Carol moved to Windsor, California in 2014, and then to Loganville, Georgia in 2019, to retire near daughters Karen, and Kimberly, and their families.
John leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Carol L. Whiting, six children; Sharon Eells, Lynda Walker, Joan Edington, Nancy Bramell, Adam Whiting and Jack Whiting; three stepchildren, Karen Gibson, Kimberly Mayfield and Cynthia Claassen-Fox; 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and even two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Sam J. Whiting, Sr. in 1958, his older sister Harriette V. Morgan in 1961, his brother, Sam J. Whiting, Jr. and sister-in-law, Mary Anne Whiting, in 1973, his mother, Lena Whiting, in 1985, his daughter, Laura Jones in 1999, granddaughter, Anna Marie Ronda in 2002, and nephew, Russell G. Whiting, in 2003.