John was born to Buster Arley Hodgson and Maxine Lorraine Hodgson. He grew up in Pinole and graduated from DeAnza High School. After completing high school, John went directly to work for PG& E joining several family members in a lifelong career. “Big John” was an exceptional heavy equipment operator and moved into a foreman position running a crew before retiring.
Our “gentle giant” enjoyed 20 years of retirement, spending his time with family, traveling, having lunch with the guys from his crew, creating for his friends and family in his woodworking shop, home improvements and perfecting his hot rod, “Wicked 33”, a 1933 Plymouth sedan.
John is remembered for his kindness, willingness to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors and sharing his practical knowledge with others. He always had a loyal boxer by his side, over the years welcoming many mature rescue boxers into the family.
He was a member of the Altamont Cruisers, the Livermore Art Association, and The Good Guys Rod and Custom Association.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Marylou; daughter Jaime Moyer (Patrick) and grandchildren Hannah Moyer Hernandez (Francisco), John Charles Moyer, Melissa Irene Nasri (Rami), Kenny S Creed, great-grandchildren John H Nasri and Olivia Z Nasri, and brother Donald Hodgson.
By John’s request, no services will be held. Donations in his name can be made to the West Coast Boxer Rescue Association.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Hodgson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.