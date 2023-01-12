OBIT - John Francis Hodgson.jpg

John was born to Buster Arley Hodgson and Maxine Lorraine Hodgson. He grew up in Pinole and graduated from DeAnza High School. After completing high school, John went directly to work for PG& E joining several family members in a lifelong career. “Big John” was an exceptional heavy equipment operator and moved into a foreman position running a crew before retiring.

Our “gentle giant” enjoyed 20 years of retirement, spending his time with family, traveling, having lunch with the guys from his crew, creating for his friends and family in his woodworking shop, home improvements and perfecting his hot rod, “Wicked 33”, a 1933 Plymouth sedan.