John Hovenden was a beloved husband, brother, friend and talented man who was challenged by Parkinson’s disease for several years, particularly over the last three. John Hovenden passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023.
As a teenager, John became passionate about ham radios. In 1969, he parlayed his skills to assist our country while serving as a US Naval radioman in Guam gathering strategic intelligence. After his honorable discharge, John embarked on a career in telecommunications at Pacific Bell.
Following his early retirement, John worked for various fiber optic companies building educational models and developing much sought-after training programs.
John was a longtime member of Livermore Amateur Radio Klub (LARK) and participated in meetings, numerous club picnics and campouts.
John was an avid woodworker, building wall units, wall cabinets, garage storage cabinets, various small cases, etc. John handcrafted wooden heirloom jewelry boxes for his female relatives and American Girl- type doll houses for his twin nieces. John also handcrafted a wooden briefcase for a LARK annual white elephant gift known as a ‘BRICK’, an early and large clunky handheld radio that resembled an actual brick.
For many years each spring and summer, John and his wife enjoyed tooling around the Sierras with their cherished dog in their motorhome. John and his wife would bicycle, hike, and picnic around Yosemite and various camping areas throughout the Sierras.
Both at home and at the campsite, John was quite the grill master. His ribeye steak and tri-tip were in a class by themselves. So was his award-winning chili that took an entire day to prep and cook. When not cooking himself, John generously helped his wife by being a sous chef extraordinaire.
We will dearly miss this kind-hearted and talented man!
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made either to Parkinson’s research through either The Parkinson’s Foundation or Michael J. Fox Foundation.