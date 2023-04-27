OBIT - John Hovenden.jpg

John Hovenden was a beloved husband, brother, friend and talented man who was challenged by Parkinson’s disease for several years, particularly over the last three. John Hovenden passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023.

As a teenager, John became passionate about ham radios. In 1969, he parlayed his skills to assist our country while serving as a US Naval radioman in Guam gathering strategic intelligence. After his honorable discharge, John embarked on a career in telecommunications at Pacific Bell.