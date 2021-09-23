John J. Perazza, Jr, a Lockheed Martin senior fellow and reliability engineer and resident of Livermore, California, passed away at Stanford Valley Care hospital in Pleasanton, California.
John is survived by his wife, Therese E. Perazza (née Huber); his children, John III, Justin, and Nicholas Perazza; his daughter-in-law Natasha Perazza; his sister Theresa Snyder; and his brother Nicholas Perazza. He is predeceased by his brother, Justin Perazza; his mother Theresa Perazza; and his father John Perazza.
John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Aug. 22, 1950 to John and Theresa Perazza. He graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1974 with a degree in applied mathematics and worked as a reliability engineer at Lockheed Martin, where his contributions earned him the title of senior fellow. On July 9, 1977, he married Terry Huber and together they had three sons, John, Justin and Nicholas.
John was a devoted father and loving husband. He instilled values of hard work, education, patience and kindness. He had a do-it-yourself mindset, and would always be happily working on projects to maintain his home. He enjoyed travel, having been to many places around the world for both work and recreation. He loved playing the piano to relax in the mornings and evenings. One of his greatest passions was watching horse racing, which is something he enjoyed since his youth when he had a job selling newspapers at the Garden State Race Track. Those who knew John will remember him for having a smile that could light-up the room and a wonderful sense of humor.
Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. There will be a 10 a.m. visitation, followed by an 11 a.m. service at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave, Livermore, California, 94550.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Perazza family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.