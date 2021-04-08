John (Jack) Dale Nigg passed away on March 26th peacefully in his sleep.
He was born on April 26, 1932, to Raymond and Elna Nigg, in Sisseton, South Dakota.
John grew up on his family's farm on the border between South Dakota and Minnesota. During WWII, his family would seasonally go to La Jolla for work. When John was 20, he was drafted into the Korean War and served for 18 months between 1952 and 1954, working on building telephone lines around the city of Kaesong.
On July 2, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marlys Jean (Skogen) Nigg at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sisseton. They remained married for over 50 years until her death in 2007. After several years, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. There, he was a quality controller on job sites.
John and Marlys became the parents of three sons, Tony, Danny and Tim. They then moved to Livermore. He always loved working in carpentry. He had a very strong work ethic and worked into his 80s, often doing carpentry in his free time by making furniture throughout his house
When not working or making sawdust in his free time, John loved to travel and went to Europe three times, travelling to Scotland, France, Italy, Germany, and Austria, and to the family’s ancestral homeland of Liechtenstein.
John and Marlys always came back to South Dakota to visit family and friends and travelled there annually.
He is survived by his sons, Tony and wife Kristy, Danny and wife Sherry, and Tim and wife Peggy; three grandchildren, Adrianne, Andrew and Trevor; and nephews, Brad, Brian and Jamie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elna; sister, Jane; and his wife, Marlys.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Nigg family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
Celebration of Life 4.16.21 at 3:00 p.m Garré Vineyard & Winery, 7986 Tesla Road
Livermore, CA 94550
Phone: (925) 371-8200