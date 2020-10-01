John “Jack” Thomas Healey, age 83, of Brentwood, California, died peacefully at home on Sept. 11, 2020, after losing his battle with colon cancer.
Jack was born Nov. 9, 1936, to Josephine (Slobodnik) and John Thomas Healey, in Omaha, Nebraska. He lived in Omaha and Gothenburg, Nebraska, until moving to Waterloo, Iowa, in 1952, where he attended Sacred Heart High School his sophomore through senior years. There, he met and ‘avidly pursued’ the love of his life, Constance (Connie) Voellinger, for five years until she agreed to date and eventually marry him.
Jack earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls, and married Connie at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa, on June 14, 1958. They moved to Anamosa, Iowa, where he taught high school chemistry and math for three years.
They moved back to Waterloo briefly, where Brian was born in 1961. Jack received a full scholarship from the National Science Foundation to pursue a master’s degree in chemistry at Stanford University, and the family moved to California for a year. They moved back to Waterloo in 1962, where Susan was born, and Jack taught high school for a year. They moved back to California in 1963, living in Sunnyvale, and then Cupertino, where Jack taught high school. Michael was born in 1965.
Jack spent the rest of his career teaching chemistry at Chabot College in Hayward, Las Positas College in Livermore, and Solano Community College in Fairfield. He was awarded the prestigious Catalyst Award from the Chemical Manufacturers Association for excellence in chemistry teaching. The family moved to Pleasanton in 1968.
Jack was a beloved baseball and soccer coach, coaching several teams to state, national and international tournaments. He loved many sports and played softball for several decades. Jack and Connie moved to Brentwood in 1995, where they became active parishioners at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Jack was active in the Knights of Columbus and dedicated many years of service to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, including nine years as president.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Healey; and his brother, James. He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Brian Healey, Michael Healey, and Susan (Craig) Taylor; grandson, Patrick Taylor (Kimberly Bauer); great granddaughter, Kimberly Taylor; sister, Mary Ann (Carlos) Healey-Pianelli; brother-in law, Richard Voellinger; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass and committal service were held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2200 E 18th St., in Antioch, California.