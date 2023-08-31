OBIT - John Jacob Sailors.png

John Jacob Sailors passed away peacefully at age 93 on July 26, 2023.

John was born in 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana, to John Jacob Sailors and Johanna Voncannon Sailors, and the family later settled in Newport Beach, California. John attended Newport Harbor High School and then Orange Coast College and San Diego State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and the rank of Lieutenant through ROTC.