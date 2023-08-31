John Jacob Sailors passed away peacefully at age 93 on July 26, 2023.
John was born in 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana, to John Jacob Sailors and Johanna Voncannon Sailors, and the family later settled in Newport Beach, California. John attended Newport Harbor High School and then Orange Coast College and San Diego State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and the rank of Lieutenant through ROTC.
After graduating, John began a 37-year career as a marketing executive for IBM (“I’ve Been Moved”), which relocated him every few years, including overseas. That followed his childhood as the son of a very mobile military officer.
In the United States, John lived as a kid in Kokomo; Elkens, West Virginia; Selfridge Field, Michigan; Charleston, South Carolina; and Newport Beach; and as an adult Lackland Air Force Base; Sheppard Air Force Base; Lowry Field; San Diego; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Seattle; Denver; Boise; Danbury, Connecticut; and Morgan Hill, Livermore and Modesto, California.
John was most proud of his time living and working in Asia, where he made many life-long friends. He was sent on “four tours to Asia, three by IBM and one by Harry Truman.” That first tour had him working at the Koganei Country Club golf course west of Tokyo during the Korean War. Later for IBM, John lived in Tokyo (twice), Hong Kong (twice), Singapore, and Jakarta, Indonesia, and he traveled widely around Asia and the world for IBM. Much of that time he spent working with foreign government and university mainframe customers.
John retired from IBM as a community relations director in San Jose and then moved to Livermore to head the Pleasanton-based Tri-Valley Business Council for a time before fully retiring. After that, he remained active in Pleasanton and then Livermore Rotary clubs and was enthusiastically active on the golf course.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlene Six Sailors, and his second wife, Linda Jeffery Sailors. He leaves behind his daughter, Debby Sailors Judd; his son-in-law, Thomas Judd; his son David Sailors; his son John Jay Sailors; his daughter-in-law, Jessie Chiu Sailors; and his grandson, John Jacob Sailors.