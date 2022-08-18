John J. Mulligan Jr. passed from cancer on July 29, 2022, in the Philippine Islands. He was 72. John was born on Nov. 3, 1949, in Covington, Kentucky where he lived with his family until 1960, when they moved to Livermore, California. John attended Junction Avenue Middle School, was an altar boy at St. Michael's Church and proudly graduated from Granada High in 1967, a member of the first class to complete all four years at the new high school. After high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a pipefitter. It was by sheer luck that his ship, headed for Vietnam, turned back and remained stationed in the Philippine Islands during the war. Out of the Navy, John worked at LLNL before hiring at PG&E and driving a tow truck at night, subsequently landing his lifetime vocation as a big rig driver, hauling steel up and down California.
John married Dianne (Cuellar) in 1971, and they raised four children together in Livermore for 17 years. John loved dogs, cats, country music, fishing, camping, cooking, working on cars, playing cards, talking politics, cussing, smoking and drinking beer. He was a talented woodworker and natural carpenter. John later married Evelyn (Adrion) at the age of 56, retired from PSS at 62 and relocated to Zambales, Philippines with Evelyn, where he would live out the rest of his life “in paradise.” John loved joking around yet remained adamantly passionate about his belief systems.