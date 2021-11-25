John Phillip Elliott, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Livermore, California, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Judy Elliott; son Phillip (Nancy) Elliott of Santa Cruz, California; daughter Catherine Elliott of Livermore, California; brother Bruce (Joan) Elliott of New York; and grandchildren Coraline and Emilie Elliott. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Bella and her best friend Brutus.
John was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota and graduated from Barstow High School in Southern California. He went on to Northern Arizona University where he graduated with a degree in marketing and an MBA. John was a retiree of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory where he served as a senior staff member.
A small graveside service and reception was held Nov. 22, 2021. In remembrance of John Elliott’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to:
The American Cancer Society, https://bit.ly/3Fw4HtF, and/or Tri-Valley Conservancy, https://bit.ly/3x8yllJ.
