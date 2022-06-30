Heaven has gained a true angel, John Robert Ambrosino, who passed on June 17, 2022, at the sweet age of 87. John was born April 5, 1935, in Gloversville, New York. John spent most of his younger years growing up in Gloversville helping his uncles with cement sidewalk repairs and local paper route, and then entered the Air Force in the 456th Fighter Interceptor Squadron to serve his country, which later would bring John to Livermore, California to begin working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) where he met Lorrie — the love of his life. They later married and raised their two children, Terri and Michael. After living in town a few years, they both wanted to live in the country and purchased their piece of paradise on Buena Vista Avenue in Livermore where family and friends have gathered ever since. John later retired from LLNL after 38 years.
He truly enjoyed everything family related; camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, taking long trips to the southwest exploring, and even purchasing a Polaris Ranger to ride and explore various ghost towns and old historical gold, silver and copper mines. He truly enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Most of all he loved everyone! John loved to help everyone and was always there to lend a hand. He was a member of the Livermore Pleasanton Rod & Gun Club for 50+ years where he ran their building and grounds maintenance for over 20 years. He was a member of the Livermore Police Volunteer program since 2017. He enjoyed assisting with the California Hunter Education Program where he volunteered his time alongside the instructor's helping children understand the importance of hunter’s safety. John had a gentle side that all animals could sense and his favorite of all were his black Labrador Retrievers who patiently sat beside him every night at dinner time waiting for that little piece of food to drop their way
His family and grandchildren have so many memories of spending time together building things out of wood, hunting, fishing, camping and riding in his 1965 Chevy Truck where he would pick up Mike and Terri from school and later in life pick up his grandkids from school.
John is preceded in death by his two loving parents James Vincent Ambrosino and Dora E. Ambrosino, his sister Nancy Cinelli (Pete living) and brother Anthony Ambrosino (Michele living).
John is survived by his wife of 59 years Lorrie, his daughter Terri (Mike) Perry, son Mike (Jennifer) Ambrosino, and grandchildren, Chris Perry, Nikki Perry, Justin Ambrosino (Danielle), Kyle Ambrosino (Amanda), Cody Ambrosino (Alana), two great-granddaughters McKenzie and Remi Ambrosino and one more great-grandchild arriving in December 2022; brother-in-law Frank Moglia, brothers Jim Ambrosino (Toni), Tom Ambrosino (Mary), sister Dawn Ambrosino and many nieces and nephews.
John was a member of St. Michaels Church in Livermore.
Services will be held July 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Callahan Mortuary - 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550. Reception to follow at the Livermore Pleasanton Rod & Gun Club
4000 Dagnino Rd, Livermore California.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made in John’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Johnny you will be forever in our hearts and prayers.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Ambrosino family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.