John Rock II

John Thomas Rock II passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the young age of 65.
John was born May 10, 1955, in Landstuhl, Germany, and was one of two children to Carvis and Stefanie Rock.
He graduated from Livermore High School in 1974. He worked at General Electric Vallecitos and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a security officer before pursuing his career in law enforcement. He attended the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Academy and graduated second in his class in December 1981.
John retired from Contra Costa County after serving the community he loved for over 20 years. Throughout his life, John enjoyed hobbies and outdoor activities such as hunting, competitive shooting, camping, fishing and drawing pictures for his children, to name a few.
John was married to his high school sweetheart, Debbie, in July 1978. Together, they built a wonderful life and raised four amazing children.
John is survived by his wife, Debbie; sister, Jessie Barrett (Steven); son, John T. Rock III (Mabel); and three daughters, Paula Nobriga (Neil), Heidi Freitas (Johnnie) and Stefanie Rock; his two grandchildren, Aurora and Ehsan Nobriga; and several loving nieces and nephews.
John will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Lodi, California. Funeral and services will be announced at a later date.