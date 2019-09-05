John Westfall Harrigan was born in San Francisco, Calif., to parents Lt. Col. Thomas Logan Harrigan and Mary Westfall Harrigan. After a short time in Japan the family relocated to Pittsburgh, Penn. He spent his early life there and benefited from a public education system designed for children with special needs. He then moved to the Baltimore area with his parents, where Boy Scouts became a focus in his life, nearly reaching his goal of Eagle Scout.
In 2005, his mother passed away, and in 2006 he came to California to be near his older sister, Anne Bergmann of Livermore. He briefly resided with her, but then with the assistance of the Regional Center for the East Bay, he lived in several different group homes for the developmentally disabled. They each provided love and support, and fostered a sense of independence where there was no limit to what he could do. He was lucky to have a wonderful learning and nurturing day program at the Keystone Adult Learning Center in Pleasanton, and had friends at the Livermore Valley Tennis Club, where he was a regular in the weight room.
As his illness progressed, his final year was spent at Bethany Home in Livermore where he was not only expertly cared for but was cared for with true love. Hope Hospice made his final two months as comfortable as possible. He is survived by his sister Anne Bergmann and brother-in-law Dan Bergmann, as well as brothers Mark and David, along with five nieces and two nephews.
A brief service, followed by a celebration of his life, will take place at the Bergmann residence on Saturday, Oct. 12. All are welcome. Please contact dannebergmann@gmail.com for details.