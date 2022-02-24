John Willis Hinrichs, age 62, of Livermore, California died on Friday Feb. 11, 2022.
John was larger than life and did everything he could for every person he encountered. He was a rare soul that touched many hearts and will be missed by many people.
A celebration of life and remembrance service was held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Livermore, California with Pastor Kevin Austin officiating. The service will be live streamed with a reception following.
At a later date and time, a service will be planned in Zumbrota, Minnesota for a celebration of life and remembrance at the Zumbrota Cemetery.
John Willis Hinrichs was born Sept. 4, 1959, to Willis and Miriam Hinrichs at the Zumbrota Community Hospital, Zumbrota, Minnesota. He attended several elementary schools and graduated in 1977 from Goodhue High School, Goodhue, Minnesota. He attended Rochester Community College, Rochester, Minnesota, and then graduated from Mankato State University, Mankato, Minnestoa, in 1982 and majored in finance and accounting.
He was a devoted husband and dedicated father. On Sept. 4, 1987, John married his beloved wife Pamela K. Pratt in Longmont Colorado. On January 22, 1994, they welcomed their precious daughter Madison Reine to their beautiful family. John spent a successful career in finance and mortgage loans/ broker with portions of his career spanning from Bank of America financial consultant to leading and growing the mortgage business at Realty World Financial Service, various other firms and most recently CalCoast Financial. He enjoyed helping over 3,000 + people achieve their home ownership goals during his career.
Some of John’s early memories and experiences that helped mold a successful life all began while traveling through many Midwest states during elementary days as his father was a Minuteman for Boeing and summers at the Reese family farm with his Uncle Richard and family. High school brought days of band, baseball, basketball and lifetime friendships with his classmates from Goodhue Minnesota and college days brought wonderful memories at Mankato State and his fraternity - Phi Kappa Psi - in John’s words – college, fraternity, brotherhood, perfect. All coupled with the nights at the Albatross, and he called himself an honorary Duck from his daughter's alma mater the University of Oregon.
He loved to search up old friends from his many travels of life, family ancestry and always making time for family and relatives. John was a man of faith and conviction. He was avid game hunter, loved his hunting buddy Tucker, weekly men’s bible study group, home remodeling, reading for positive and continuous improvement and most importantly his Pammie and Maddie.
John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Pam; one and only daughter Madison and Michael Hahn future son-in-law, his mother Miriam Hinrichs, his mother-in-law Jill Pratt, five siblings; Joleen (Grant) Fogelson-Hunder, Jackie Uzoh, Jan (Rich) Udenberg, Janelle (Michael) Bolstad and Joyce (Steve) Bellows, Sidney Pratt (brother-in-law), and Peter and Matthew Pratt (nephews). John is also survived by nephews and nieces; Michael (Jessica) Fogelson, Nicholas (Lindsay) Fogelson, Danielle (Nick) Dennison, Christine Uzoh, Conrad (Zaria) Uzoh, Ashlan (Toby) Kaplan, Jason (Heather) Bolstad, Alyssa (Austin) Steele, Rebecca and Jacob Bellows coupled with 15 great-nieces and nephews, his special Uncle Richard Reese, aunts and uncles, cousins and cherished friends from all aspects of John’s life.
John was preceded in death by his father, Willis David Hinrichs and Ken Pratt (father-in-law) and grandparents. Memorials in honor of John’s memory can be sent to: Our Saviors Lutheran Church 1385 S Livermore Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550.