Jon Richard de Ojeda was born on October 6, 1942, in San Francisco, California to parents Margaret and Jack. He married twice and loved deeply three times in his life — Linda, Barbara and Marie — and was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his children Jon, Sonya, Damien and Danielle; as well as his godson Elliott. He had two beloved grandchildren, Mimi and Anabella. His joyous nature touched the lives of countless others, including close friends who he visited often.

Jon served his country through the United States Army as a payroll clerk in Germany and retired with the United States Postal Service as manager of vehicle operations in 1992. He also worked for the Santa Clara Parts Department, thereafter, continuing to utilize his skills in organization and meticulous recordkeeping.