Jon Richard de Ojeda was born on October 6, 1942, in San Francisco, California to parents Margaret and Jack. He married twice and loved deeply three times in his life — Linda, Barbara and Marie — and was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his children Jon, Sonya, Damien and Danielle; as well as his godson Elliott. He had two beloved grandchildren, Mimi and Anabella. His joyous nature touched the lives of countless others, including close friends who he visited often.
Jon served his country through the United States Army as a payroll clerk in Germany and retired with the United States Postal Service as manager of vehicle operations in 1992. He also worked for the Santa Clara Parts Department, thereafter, continuing to utilize his skills in organization and meticulous recordkeeping.
Jon committed himself to many hobbies; he was an avid sci-fi and fantasy reader, computer enthusiast and devoted Trekkie. He could often be found refurbishing vintage video games for his collection and began his own selling and trading business. He was able to sell to buyers from around the world and prided himself on delivering products in pristine condition — including a personalized note with his own unique flair. He represented the Livermore Lads in his family’s fantasy football league and often contributed to their podcast’s “Game of the Week” segment. He was known for his quippy signoffs and great weekly picks. His deep, personal connection to nature inspired all that he did, and through hiking, camping and birdwatching, he appreciated the outdoors and lived in harmony with its beauty. He also had deep admiration for those who stewarded the land and lived with those principles in mind.
Jon most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered as a jovial man who always supplied the Tom & Jerrys at Christmas. His family will often reminisce about his boisterous laughter, catchy limericks and his quick turn of an Irish phrase. His stamp annotations, thoughtful gifts with creative presentation and genuine curiosity for others’ interests will be cherished forever and greatly missed. He coasted through the years with his contagious sense of humor, never taking life too seriously. He was fiercely independent, free spirited and charming.
Jon passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, after 80 wonderful years of life, surrounded by those he loved. His family honored his memory on Oct. 19 at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore, California.
