OBIT - Jonny Nguyen.jpg

Jonathan Bay Nguyen, known to his friends as “Jonny,” passed away at the age of 21 on Saturday, May 27, 2023, as a result of drowning from an undercurrent in the Flumes section of the Feather River outside of Paradise, California.

Jonny is survived by his grandparents Elizabeth Pontillas, Bay Tran and Bay Nguyen; his parents Lai Nguyen and Genevieve Pontillas; and his younger sisters Lauren and Maile Nguyen. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marciel Pontillas.