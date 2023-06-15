Jonathan Bay Nguyen, known to his friends as “Jonny,” passed away at the age of 21 on Saturday, May 27, 2023, as a result of drowning from an undercurrent in the Flumes section of the Feather River outside of Paradise, California.
Jonny is survived by his grandparents Elizabeth Pontillas, Bay Tran and Bay Nguyen; his parents Lai Nguyen and Genevieve Pontillas; and his younger sisters Lauren and Maile Nguyen. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marciel Pontillas.
Jonny was born in Redwood City and spent the first part of his life in Hayward and Fremont before moving to Livermore at the age of six. He was a proud big brother to his younger sisters, always supportive, loving and playful with them. He was a great friend and always watched out for others, paying attention to what their needs were, and helping in times of need. Jonny glowed with joy and happiness. He was the life of the party, always lifted everyone's spirits, and encouraged people to become better people. He was described by his high school wrestling coaches as having "the perfect blend of serious determination and carefree joy that made him a great leader amongst his peers."
Jonny graduated from Chico State University’s business school with an emphasis in marketing and received his Professional Sale Certificate from the Seufferlein Sales program. He was starting his sales career as an Inside Sales Intern for a company that runs social media for restaurants and planned to move to San Diego afterwards. While at Chico, he worked at the rock-climbing wall for Chico State's gym, The WREC. He was also a referee for intramural sports and a summer camp counselor for children. A notable achievement of his was being the corn hole champion for the biggest tournament in the world at Chico State.
As a youth, he was active in high school youth ministry and the Boy Scouts, achieving the 6th rank in Boy Scouts, Life Scout. As a wrestler for Granada High School, he had 90 varsity wins, was a 2-time North Coast Section medalist, a 4-time varsity letterman and starter, and led the 2019 team to a league championship, which began the unbeaten streak in EBAL duals that has continued into 2023.
A viewing and vigil were held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on Friday, June 9, and a funeral service was held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Livermore on Saturday, June 10. Jonny will be cremated at a later date and entered into rest at the Irvington Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
His services were broadcasted via live stream and are available for replay via the following links: