Jonathan E. Silvester

Jonathan E. Silvester was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania where the family lived and attended the First Pentecostal Church of New Castle. As a teenager he made a personal decision to receive Christ and was filled with the Spirit in a youth camp.

After graduating from high school, he attended Evangel College (Evangel University) in Springfield, Missouri for 3 ½ years where he met his wife, Carolyn. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State in 1962 with a degree in history and psychology and that summer married Carolyn Groves who had graduated from Baylor University with a degree in education.