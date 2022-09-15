Jonathan E. Silvester was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania where the family lived and attended the First Pentecostal Church of New Castle. As a teenager he made a personal decision to receive Christ and was filled with the Spirit in a youth camp.
After graduating from high school, he attended Evangel College (Evangel University) in Springfield, Missouri for 3 ½ years where he met his wife, Carolyn. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State in 1962 with a degree in history and psychology and that summer married Carolyn Groves who had graduated from Baylor University with a degree in education.
In 1963 they moved to California. The first business he owned was Continental Aerographics. This involved taking aerial photos which he would then offer for sale to the landowners in California and the farmers in Iowa. He then turned to Sunset Life Insurance which offered him the opportunity to work closer to home. For the last forty years he was in the real estate finance industry opening his own real estate office, Allied Brokers in 1978 and a mortgage loan company, Anchor Funding in 1985.
The Silvester’s attended Bethel Temple in Hayward in 1963 and Fremont First Assembly in 1968. They became active members of Bethel Church of San Jose in 1985 for almost 30 years. Jon served on boards and with his wife taught various Sunday School classes for many years. Jon and Carolyn brought the Alpha program to Bethel in 2006. In 2015 the Silvester’s transferred their membership to Valley Christian Church in Dublin where their daughter and her family attended. In 2019 Jon became a member of the North Central University Board of Regents and served there until this past summer.
Jon was a loving husband, father, grandfather and mentor to many. His amazing zest for life was inspiring. He was a strong believer in Christ and shared the gospel with many people.
Jon is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 60 years. They have three married children; Chris Silvester (Connie) of Meridian, Idaho; Laura (Jon) Reimer of Dublin; and Jon David Silvester (Wendy) of Temecula, California. The eight grandchildren are Sophia and Susanna Silvester, Alyssa, Ryan and Nathan Reimer, Jordan, Adam Jon and Riley Jewel Silvester.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Brave Church – Dublin Campus, 7500 Inspiration Drive in Dublin. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jon to: Open Arms Mexico, P O Box 6605 Chula Vista, California, 91909 or @ www.openarmsMexico.org.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Silvester family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.