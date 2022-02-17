Joseph Antoine Rard passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, in his home in Livermore, California, from an extended illness. He was 76 years old.
Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 29, 1945, to Cornelia L. Rard and Joseph L. Rard. He is survived by his wife, Deborah M. Rard, his children, Elizabeth M. Rard and Joseph D. Rard, and his sister, Kathleen Lastarria.
Joe was a scientist, a dedicated family man, a pacificist, and a nature lover. Joe married the love of his life, Deb, on July 24, 1971, in Ames, Iowa. They would later move from Iowa to Livermore, California, where they would raise their two children and live until Joe’s death. Joe earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry on Feb. 24, 1973, from Iowa State University of Science and Technology. Within a few years of finishing his degree he found the permanent research position at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory that he would hold from January 1979 up until his retirement on June 29, 2007.Joe was a prolific researcher, publishing 131 papers over the course of his career. His research interests included the thermodynamic and transport properties of water and aqueous electrolyte solutions, and he was experienced with the experimental measurement, data reduction, and interpretation of osmotic and activity coefficients, boiling temperatures, diffusion coefficients densities, solubilities, heat capacities, enthalpies of dilution, entropies, electrical conductivities, and relative viscosities. He also held the position of joint Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Solution Chemistry from 2003 until 2021. In addition to pursuing his own research, Joe was very active in inspiring and guiding generations of scientists. He served on numerous dissertation committees, co-authored papers with young researchers, and worked to mentor young scientists across the world. His passion for science was perhaps matched only by his love of nature. He kept an impressive garden of cacti and succulents (well over 100 plants), which included an expansive collection of Turbin carpus plants. He took great joy in showing off his collection. Over the course of many years his plants earned him an impressive 47 ribbons at various plant shows. His family remembers his excellent cooking (especially around the holidays), his gentle spirit, and his terrible singing voice. He was an exceptional man, and the very best human. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but none more than his loving family.