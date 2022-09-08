Joseph Buonsante, a man of many talents, was born July 1, 1931, in Mola di Bari, Italy to Pasquale and Graziella Buonsante. He passed peacefully at VA Livermore on Aug. 12, 2022, at age 91, with his wife, Philomena and son, Patrick at his side.
VA Livermore cared for Joe with utmost respect and dignity.
Joe’s family immigrated to the US from Italy when he was 3 and settled in San Francisco. He loved sports! In his younger years, he hung out at Helen Wells Playground, played basketball (Bruins), baseball, won All-City Long-jump, and always rooted for Giants, 49ers, and Warriors!
After graduating from Galileo High, he worked for Southern Pacific. In 1952, he was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea. Under the GI Bill, Sgt. Joe earned a teaching degree and Master of Arts Degree from San Francisco State College. For 35 years he worked as a middle school English teacher, adult education resource specialist, program specialist and Workability.
Joe retired in 1992 from Pleasanton Unified School District and continued to bean inspiration to family, friends, and members of the community. He held roles with the Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Italian Catholic Federation, and California Teachers Association.
He followed his passion for music and emulated his role model, Frank Sinatra. He sang for various bands and formed Smoothed Sounds, whose members “are a great group of guys who could really cook.” Joe performed with the Pleasanton Broadway Chorus and in local musicals, “George M” and “Kismet!” and he had a DJ business! He found time to start a tax business and loved to play golf with his buddies. He enjoyed traveling Europe, Mexico, Canada and the US.
Joe married his sweetheart, Philomena Colonna, in 1963. Family was key to Joe, and in 1965 their son, Patrick, was born. They also fostered thre children: Linda, Diane, and Gene. Patrick married Sarah Beville in 2007, and they have two daughters: Francesca and Vitalia Buonsante.
Joe was preceded in death by parents Pasquale and Graziella Buonsante, sisters Tina (Vic) Farisato, and Rose (Nick) Ingravallo, plus in-laws: Anita (Tony) Cimarusti; Josina (Vito), Frank Colonna. He leaves behind his wife, Phyl; son, Patrick (Sarah) and beloved granddaughters, Francesca and Vitalia; brother Andrew (Barbara) Buonsante; in-laws Dominic (Beth) Colonna along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, godsons, and friends.
A celebration of life for Joe will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1315 Lomitas Avenue, Livermore, California, 94550.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in memory of Joe. Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Avenue, Dublin, California, 94568, Sunflower Hill.org, P.O. Box 11436, Pleasanton, California, 94588.