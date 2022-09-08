Joseph Buonsante

Joseph Buonsante, a man of many talents, was born July 1, 1931, in Mola di Bari, Italy to Pasquale and Graziella Buonsante. He passed peacefully at VA Livermore on Aug. 12, 2022, at age 91, with his wife, Philomena and son, Patrick at his side.

VA Livermore cared for Joe with utmost respect and dignity.