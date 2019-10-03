Joseph D. Balser

Joseph delucenay Balser, age 77, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and grandchildren. He was born on March 29, 1942, in Hudson, Mich., to Ernest and Mary Josephine Balser. He attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., before moving to Livermore where he worked at Kaiser Aluminum and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a metallurgist.
Joseph is survived by his wife Barbara; children Jason Balser (Stacey) of McKinney, Texas, Jarrod Balser (Melissa) of Livermore, Lianna Barnett (Michael) of Tracy, and Alicia Blalok (Tim) of Livermore; and seven grandchildren Camryn, Aubrey, Lillian, Robert, Laura, Grace, and Madeline.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Laura, and his sister Elizabeth.
Private services were held previously at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Balser family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.