It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Joseph Edward Lennier passed away from a brain aneurysm on Sept. 3, 2019, while in the hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif.
His family knew him as a kindhearted man, extremely intelligent, loving, and a mentor to many people who knew him.
Joseph was an avid golf player who enjoyed reading, fishing, collecting coins, and spending time with his family. He was also a loyal fan of the Oakland Raiders football team and would catch a San Francisco Giants baseball game when he could. Everyone always looked forward to “Uncle Joey’s” BBQ’s,” which he so often had for his family and friends.
Growing up Joseph loved playing baseball and snow skiing, and he was on the junior golf team. Joseph went to Granada High School in Livermore, Calif., where he played on the high school golf team and football team.
In 1980, he started working for Bechtel Engineering as an engineering project manager. He later worked for General Electric and had the opportunity to travel the world! Joseph ended his career working for Westinghouse Electric where he was the manager in charge of removing and installing fuel rods to nuclear power plants internationally. Joseph was a dedicated employee who had a great knowledge of the work he did throughout his life.
Joseph was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all. He is survived by his two sons Eric and Cameron, his father Charles Lennier, his mother Margaret Curtis, brothers Chuck and Dave, nieces Amber and Tayler, nephew Christopher, and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. We will miss you Joey! You will forever be in our hearts!
A Celebration for Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Las Positas Golf Course in Livermore, Calif., by invitation only.