Joseph Edward Rodrigues died unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2021. He was born on Dec. 29, 1960 in San Francisco, California. Joe is the son of M. Lynn and Daniel Rodrigues of Pleasanton. He leaves behind his wife Donna Elizabeth Rodrigues, stepson Paul Hoover and son John Rodrigues.
Joe was drawn to cooking at an early age. By the time he was 17, he was well on his way to becoming a professional chef. Joe received his culinary education from Northern California’s Diablo Valley College, and he received his Certified Executive Chef certification in 1989 from the American Culinary Federation. Chef Joe was recognized as “Chef of the Year” in 1990 by the American Culinary Federation.
Joe and Donna successfully started and operated Valley Catering for 30 years; working in and around the Tri-Valley area. Joe’s passion as a chef also had him working with national and regional restaurants and hotels, major league sports teams, corporate dining, specialty caterers and government institutions (including the U.S. Navy) and with celebrity chefs.
Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends. It did not matter as much which activities they were doing, river rafting, camping, birthday parties, family picnics or just meeting up for a bite to eat. What mattered most to Joe was the connection he had with friends and family. He enjoyed staying in touch by phone and text to share what was happening. Joe will be missed by family and the many friends he has made over the years.
There will be a celebration of Joe’s life on Nov. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Purple Orchid Inn, 4549 Cross Road, Livermore, California.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Rodrigues family.