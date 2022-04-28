Joseph Israel Cardera was peacefully called to heaven on April 6, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones and family members throughout his battle.
Joe was born Sept. 22, 1930, in Coamo, Puerto Rico. He came to California at the age of 14 to live with his uncle. Joe went to high school in Mountain View. After graduating high school, he immediately went to work as a teamster driver. Joe worked very hard and everyone knew who he was. He always had a smile on his face saying hello to people when delivering in Daly City or just driving his truck around. You could say he was very well known in Daly City.
When Joe wasn’t working, he was a good practicing Catholic at Holy Angels School and participated with many school and church activities. Joe had a passion for baseball, you could always see him helping kids at the local park learning the game. It encouraged him to create a local little league baseball team and coordinate teams within Daly City and he enjoyed coaching every kid he came across.
Joe had so many passions, some of which were collecting pens, baseballs and newspapers. The most important thing to Joe was that he loved his family so much. If there is one thing you should know about him, remember that he always loved his family and told them how much he loved them. This is something that would forever not be changed.
Joe is joined in heaven by his son Richard Cardera. He leaves behind his inconsolable wife of 70 years of marriage Bernie Cardera, and is survived by his two sons Clifford Cardera and Randy Cardera, as well as, his five grandchildren (Jeremy, Amanda, Victoria, Brian and Brianna), his four great-grandchildren (Jaden, Jared, Jayce and Jocelyn), plus multiple family members and friends.