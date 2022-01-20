Joe was born in Livermore and graduated from Fremont Washington High School.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, Joe started his career at the Concannon Winery for 10 years, then moved to P.G.&E. for 38 years, where he retired.
He enjoyed gardening, camping, western movies and music, the 49ers, and S.F. Giants, along with spending time with his family.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lucille; devoted children, daughter, Virginia Kerr, with her husband, Jeff; and son, Joseph “Joe” Moura Jr. with his wife, Kellie; loving grandchildren, Jen, George,
Jessica, Amanda, Zac, Alyssa,
Brent, Kara, and Kenny; and great grandchildren, Grace, George, Gavin, Sloan, Luke, Kaylee, Allison, and Brooke. He is also survived by his sister Theadore “Teddy” Louis.
In death, Joe reunites with his parents, John Enos and Mary Gloria Moura; and brothers and sisters; Mary Dias, John A. Moura, Eddie Moura, Anna Smith, Eleanor Thomas, Rosaline Moore, and Beatrice Ruttan.
His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at noon, followed by Mass at 1 p.m., at St. Michaels Church, 458 Maple St., in Livermore. Due to COVID precautions, interment at St. Michael Cemetery will be for immediate family only. Please respect COVID-19 precautions.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the spring.