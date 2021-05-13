Joseph John Castro, 83, longtime San Ramon area resident and business owner, passed away on May 2, 2021.
He was born to Virginia Montoya and Donacino Castro in La Veta, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 1937, the youngest of 10 children. In 1941, the family moved from Colorado to the San Francisco Bay area.
Over the years, he lived in San Francisco, Daly City, San Bruno and Burlingame. He never lost sight of his roots in Colorado. He built an adobe hacienda-style home in Southern Colorado and later bought a cabin near his birthplace for his family to enjoy.
Generations of the community came to his barber shop, the Hog's Breathe in Dublin. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and excellent cook, and he loved to drive. He was a skilled carpenter and tile setter, and he knew how to fix anything. A boxer in younger years, he never lost his desire to stay active. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings, Joseph "Lee," Nancy, Estelle, Jeanette, Alfred, two infant boys and two infant girls. His first wife, Jeanette, and son from that marriage, James "Jimmy," also preceded him. His second wife, Anna, passed away after their divorce. Third wife, Colleen, also preceded him in death. They were married in 1987.
Known affectionately as Papa Joe, he is survived by his loving wife, Dolores Rowan, of 14 years; son, Jeff; daughter, Michelle; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Anestassia, Jeffrey, Jacob, Joshua, Nichele, Miguel, Krystle, Kyle, and Sable; and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on May 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Rosary at Graham Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, CA, 94566. He will be laid to rest on May 13, at 12 p.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA, 94014. In honor of his life, we ask that you spend the day outside fishing or planting something that will bloom to give pleasure, beauty and nourishment to life.