Joseph Louis Agius, born Jan 30, 1930, in Windsor Ontario, Canada to Emmanuel and Giavonna Agius of Malta.

The family travelled by train to San Francisco, California in 1939. He attended school in San Francisco and graduated from Samuel Gompers Trade School. Joe was inducted into the Army in 1951 and served until 1953. As a sergeant he was responsible for communication between the Pentagon and the White House.