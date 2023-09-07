Joseph Louis Agius, born Jan 30, 1930, in Windsor Ontario, Canada to Emmanuel and Giavonna Agius of Malta.
The family travelled by train to San Francisco, California in 1939. He attended school in San Francisco and graduated from Samuel Gompers Trade School. Joe was inducted into the Army in 1951 and served until 1953. As a sergeant he was responsible for communication between the Pentagon and the White House.
After the Army he joined Eimac-Varian where he was building and testing power tubes and microwave devices used for communications until 1992.
He moved to Livermore in 1962 and resided at the same residence for 61 years. He married his wife Carol in July 1966 and became a bonus dad to Michael, Steven and Kimberly Hutchings.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuel and Giavonna Agius, his brothers Lawrence and Charlie, his sisters Mary, Jennie, Francis and Elizabeth.
He retired from Varian in Palo Alto where he worked for 35 years. During retirement he enjoyed fixing all kinds of things that were not made right in the first place. He enjoyed visiting family and friends, working on projects, building his own boat, enjoyed old cars, car shows, listening to music, oldies and goodies and taking car rides.
He is survived by his wife Carol Agius of 57 years, children: Michael (Tammie) Hutchings, Steven ‘Beaver’ (Donna) Hutchings, Kimberly (Mark) Schmidt; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-great-children and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at St Michael’s Church on Sept. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Agius family. Donations can be made to: Make-a-Wish foundation or St Jude Children Hospital or Meals on Wheels – Livermore. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.