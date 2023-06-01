Joseph Martin Poco passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023.
Joe was born in Livermore on March 22, 1923, the only child of Martin and Edna Poco. He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School, Livermore High School, Santa Clara University and UCSF Dental School. Upon graduation, he entered the military, and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.
He married Jeanne Feyock in 1945, and they had four children. He worked at the Livermore VA in Livermore before opening his own private practice in Livermore.
Following the death of Jeanne in 1993, he later married Rosanna Stivers, also of Livermore, until her death in 2011.
Joe is survived by his four children; Jim Poco of Reno, Nevada; Judy Bartoli of The Hills, Texas; Jon Poco of Prescott, Arizona; and Joanne Leete of Discovery Bay, California. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Joe lived in Livermore his entire life, where he was a member of St. Michael’s and St. Charles Borromeo parishes, and The Flying Electrons model airplane club. He was an avid pilot most of his life, culminating in the building of his own plane, a Lancair 2-seater, which he flew to many air shows.
He recently moved to an assisted living facility in Brentwood.
Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Joe lived a rich and full life, and he proudly celebrated his 100th birthday in March with his children.
He will be forever missed by all who loved him.