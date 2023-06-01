OBIT - Joseph Martin Poco.jpg

Joseph Martin Poco passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023.

Joe was born in Livermore on March 22, 1923, the only child of Martin and Edna Poco. He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School, Livermore High School, Santa Clara University and UCSF Dental School. Upon graduation, he entered the military, and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.