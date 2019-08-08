Josephine (Jo) E. Waters

Jo passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, of congestive heart failure at her residence in Pleasanton with her loving daughter Gwen Seymour by her side.
Jo was born in Arkansas and moved to Hayward, Calif., when she was a young woman, where she lived many years before moving to Penryn, Calif., to be close to her son and his family — then continued on living in Pleasanton for the last 16 years to be close to her daughter and her family.
Jo retired from working as a hospital administrator for Bay Area Nursing Homes who served all over the Bay Area. She enjoyed music and dancing very much and attended as many dances as she could. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at gatherings and attended church wherever she resided, while making many friends in the process. She loved to cook, bake, crochet, sew, needlepoint and work crossword puzzles.
Jo is survived by her daughter Gwen Seymour, son-in-law Chuck Seymour, sister-in-law Flo Burnside. She was preceded in death by son John Burnside and 21 grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
A service will be held in memory of Jo Waters at Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway, Pleasanton, on August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Waters family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.