Joshua Jonathan Gatkin Sr. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, after a valiant and brave fight against cancer. He dedicated his life to helping others. He was loved and respected, and he touched every life that came across his path.
Josh was born and raised in New Jersey, and moved to California in 1981. He was a son, brother, husband, father, papa and uncle.
He studied paramedicine at Daniel Freeman and shortly afterwards started working as a paramedic in Southern California. Josh later relocated to the Bay Area and was hired on with Regional Ambulance Co., working as a Crew Chief/Paramedic before being hired by the Livermore Fire Department in 1988. He spent his time with the department as a firefighter/paramedic, was promoted to engineer, was on the Hazmat team, and retired in 2015 as a Captain for what is now the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. He helped establish the EMT program at Las Positas College, teaching many students over the years the skills to become an EMT and the values it takes to do the job. Josh was also an instructor for the Chabot College Fire Academy for many years.
Josh played a huge roll as a leader for Boy Scout Troop 924, where he was able to teach the scouts survival skills and was a living example of what a man of good character looks like. Many strived to be like him.
Josh participated in the Livermore Relay for Life for many years, raising awareness and money to support the fight against cancer. He loved working on his fire engine, camping, rafting and sailing in the bay, but most importantly spending time with his family, dogs and friends.
Josh is survived by his mother Judith Gatkin, loving his wife Michelle Gatkin, son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Nicole Gatkin, brother and sister-in-law Steve and Carolyn Gatkin, nephew and niece Evan and Jordan Gatkin, daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Mike Pelley, grandchildren Mariah and Joshua Pelley, mother and father in-law, Joyce and Jim Breckinridge, brother-in-law Ken Bradshaw, brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Marne Bradshaw, nephew and niece Garrett Lindsey Bradshaw, Cash, Riley and Lovebug, as well as many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighters Foundation. Checks payable to: LPFF 4847 Hopyard Road, Suite 4, PMB 303, Pleasanton, CA 94588.
Family and friends are invited to attend Josh’s celebration of life on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at Cornerstone Fellowship, 348 North Canyons Parkway, Livermore, Calif.