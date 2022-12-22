On the morning of Dec. 7, 2022, Joy D. Bishop, 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Westview Nursing Center, in Bedford. Indiana. Joy was being visited and comforted by family members.
Mrs. Bishop was born in New Rochelle, New York, on March 3, 1928, daughter of Fitzwilliam and Beatrice (Dassler) Dalrymple. She graduated from Albert Leonard High School in 1946 and North Adams State College in 1988.
Joy is the widow of Max A. Bishop, deceased June 25, 1971.
While she raised her family in North Adams, Massachusetts, she was well known in the community where she was involved in many activities and causes. Joy was a 60-year Third Order of the Carmelites member.
She leaves 12 children, Joy Cardinal of Avoca, Indiana; Annie Petty of Bedford, Indiana; Tom Bishop of Bedford, Indiana; Mrs. Stephanie Jones of Bedford, Indiana; Max A. Bishop of Bedford, Indiana; Mary T. Bishop of Bowling Green, Indiana; Betsy Bishop of North Adams, Massachusetts; John P. Bishop of Huntington Beach, California; Ed Bishop of Hancock, Massachusetts; Joe M. Bishop of Bedford, Indiana; James M. Bishop of Hyde Park, New York; and Helen M. Bishop of Hainesville, Illinios; and their spouses, children, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Three sisters predecease her.