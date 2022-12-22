OBIT - Joy Dalrymple Bishop.jpg

On the morning of Dec. 7, 2022, Joy D. Bishop, 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Westview Nursing Center, in Bedford. Indiana. Joy was being visited and comforted by family members.

Mrs. Bishop was born in New Rochelle, New York, on March 3, 1928, daughter of Fitzwilliam and Beatrice (Dassler) Dalrymple. She graduated from Albert Leonard High School in 1946 and North Adams State College in 1988.