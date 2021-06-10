On May 26, 2021, Juan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife and loving children. He was 86 years old.
Known affectionately by his family and friends as “Delfin,” he is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Merofe Aquino Bergonia. He is also survived by his children, Fe Bergonia Palma, Maximo Aquino Bergonia, Rosemarie Aquino Bergonia, Nicanor Aquino Bergonia, Victorino Aquino Bergonia, and Floradelcielo Bergonia King. His seven grandchildren also survive him, Nico Bergonia, Alison Bergonia, Tristan Bergonia, Keale Bergonia, Danae Bergonia, Richard Juan “RJ” King, and Leilani Bergonia; his daughters in law, Elaine Bergonia, Sheila Bergonia, and CaRho Bergonia; his sons in law, Edgardo Palma, Donnie Piper and Dennis King; and his siblings in the Philippines, Julita Tabucol, Clarita Caasi, Josefina Calado, Remedios Bauzon, and Juanito Bergonia. He is predeceased by his siblings, Abundio Bergonia, Leonida Paredo, and Barbara Carino.
He was born on June 14, 1934, to Genoveva Carvajal and Victorino Bergonia in Bolinao, Pangasinan, Philippines. He married his sweetheart, Merofe Aquino Bergonia, on January 24, 1955. He served in the Philippine Navy from 1963 to 1983, serving as Quarter Master, before immigrating to the United States of America in 1983 with his family.
He was a hardworking man taking on various jobs to support his family before being employed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a custodian from 1989 to 2000. His determination and perseverance to work and do everything he can to provide for his family paid off by finally fulfilling his American dream of homeownership in 1990.
He also served as president of the Livermore Filipino-American Association from 1995 to 1997. He was an avid and passionate ballroom dancer, particularly the Tango. He won dancing contests together with his lifelong dancing partner—his wife, Merofe Bergonia. He loved watching sports, particularly the 49ers, the San Francisco Giants, and the Golden State Warriors. He especially loved watching boxing, often hosting pay-per-view events at his home. His favorite boxers were Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Manny Pacquiao.
We mourn the loss of our beloved father, husband, and grandfather and encourage all who knew him to remember all the kindness and love that he left in this world. Please join us for the viewing on June 11, Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Newall Chapell, located in Cypress Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, at 1383 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014. His final internment will be on Saturday, June 12.