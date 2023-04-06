Juanita Cabral Alamillo Portillo, long time resident of Pleasanton, California, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones on March 4, 2023, at the age of 100 years and eight days.
She was born Feb. 24, 1923.
The viewing was held at the Chapel of Chimes Hayward, California, on March 20,2023. The service followed on March 21, 2023, with the welcome by Mark Salinas, mayor of Hayward, followed by first speaker Joe Alamillo, second, Everardo Alamillo, third, Fidel Alamillo and the Blessing by Father Jesus Norton of our Lady of the Rosary.
Juanita is survived by her three sons; Joe, Everardo, Fidel, and her husband Juan Portillo. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brett, Larry, Sarah, Leticia, Angelica, Laura, Anthony, Lisa, Jessica, and 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Juanita previously lived at the State of Zacatecas, Mexico at La Cueva Grande. Juanita was married to Eraclio Alamillo, where she had three sons after her husband left the house to go to the United States. Her third son was only six months old when she followed him to the United States where she arrived at Oakland, California where she lived with my Uncle John and Aunt Carmen and their three children. She worked at the Chiodos Candy Co. In Oakland, California to provide for her three sons and her mother, as she would send money to her mother and her two sons; the older was brought to Oakland by Uncle John and Aunt Carmen Rojas. She saved money to go back to Mexico to bring her two sons legally to Oakland and her mother after.
Her marriage ended after she arrived in Oakland to Eraclio, and she later remarried to Juan Portillo after her sons married their wives. Juanita continued to help all her family from Mexico to come legally to the United States since her first husband was a US citizen as was her brother Fidel Cabral.
Juanita was a strong believer in the Faith of Jesus Christ, and she made it mandatory for her three sons to receive their First Communion and their Confirmation. She was a great help to all her family, and she will always be in their heart.
