Nita was born and raised in Livermore.
She attended Livermore schools and graduated from Livermore High. Shortly after graduation, she began working for Curry Company in Yosemite. From there, she spent many years working in accounting and bookkeeping at different General Motors dealerships in California and Washington.
Upon retirement and ultimately disabled, she and her retired firefighter husband, Matt, RV traveled throughout the western states, at times with family and friends.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Opal (Reasoner) Newton of Livermore, and a brother, Randall Newton. She is survived by brother Michael and wife Katherine of Rocklin; brother Richard and wife Catherine, Livermore; her daughter Nicole Lema, Glendale AZ; and son Christopher Hammond, Monroe, WA. She had six beloved grandchildren, a surviving aunt, five nephews and one niece.
Matt would like to extend his thanks to his caring neighbors and Confluence Health Homecare and Hospice for their generous support. A celebration of Nita's life will be held in the coming weeks.