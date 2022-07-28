OBIT - Juanita Perry.jpg

Juanita (Nita) Perry, a longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Tracy, California. She was 87.

Nita was born on July 25, 1934, in Saratoga, California to John and Sofie Elizzary. She married Edward Perry in July 1954. Though she had several jobs, she retired from Valley Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. After which, she worked part-time as a "sampler" at Costco and was recognized several times for her demonstration skills and high number of product sales.