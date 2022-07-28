Juanita (Nita) Perry, a longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Tracy, California. She was 87.
Nita was born on July 25, 1934, in Saratoga, California to John and Sofie Elizzary. She married Edward Perry in July 1954. Though she had several jobs, she retired from Valley Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service. After which, she worked part-time as a "sampler" at Costco and was recognized several times for her demonstration skills and high number of product sales.
Nita enjoyed country music, playing bingo, walking and spending time with her family. Her two favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. She would proudly wear their colors on the days they played. Nita lived at Heritage Estates in Livermore for 18 years. She enjoyed the lifestyle this community offered, the many friends she made and didn't miss a game of bingo.
Nita is survived by her daughter Cyndie Ross; her two sons Wayne Perry and Jeff Perry; sister Thelma Maldonado; two granddaughters Ashton McManus and Kendra Perry; great-granddaughter Perry McManus; and great-grandson Pierce McManus.
There will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff at National Hospice for their
care and support. The mantra she lived by was, "Love, light and peace.”
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Perry family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.