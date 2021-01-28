On New's Day, Juanita Shirley Anderson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home in Livermore, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old. Juanita was born in Riverside, Illinois, to parents George and Elizabeth Nelson, and was the eighth of nine children. After graduating from Riverside Brookfield High School, she worked at Western Electric as a secretary. It is there that she met and married in 1952, the love of her life, Dan Anderson.
Over the next six years, their lives were blessed with three sons and they lived in Downers Grove, a suburb of Chicago. Their future would take a big change in 1963, when Dan accepted a job transfer to sunny California. They settled in Santa Clara, where Juanita lived for the next 43 years.
Juanita was an unforgettable woman with a strong will and caring heart. She was very supportive to her children and made her home like a second home to all their neighborhood playmates and friends. Going on family vacations and following her sons’ sporting activities would keep her very busy until they had all left home.
When Dan retired, he and Juanita had time to travel the United States, exploring new areas and visiting relatives along the way. Juanita took this time to also enjoy her many hobbies, including, baking, bowling, hiking, sewing, quilting, and reading. She also very mjuch enjoyed volunteering at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
After Dan passed suddenly in 1991, Juanita kept active with all of her interests, and especially with her grandchildren. Each of them lit up her world and brought her immense joy! After suffering a stroke in 2005, she relocated to Rosewood Gardens Assisted Living in Livermore, where she made her new home and new friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; her brothers, Ken, Monte, Ed, George and Herb; and her sisters, Jean and Fanny. Juanita is survived by her three sons, Greg (Cheryl) of San Jose, Randy (Colette) of Granite Bay, and Bruce (Katherine) of Livermore.
"Grandmanita" adored her eight grandchildren, Audra, Kelly, Scott, Alyssa, Haley, Jordan, Gregory and Katrina; as well as four great-grandchildren, Adeline, Eloise, Joey and Beau.
Memorial and celebration of life will be held in honor of Juanita at a later date. Donations, if you are so inclined, can be made to a charity off your choice. "Juanita" means Gift of God, and we feel truly blessed! .