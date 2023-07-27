Judith “Judy” Arlene (Derbin) Seilhymer, 84, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2023, in Goodyear, Arizona, with her husband of 65 years, Donald, at her side.
Judy was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan to her beloved parents Charles and Vera (Baz) Derbin. She grew up in Detroit but also lived abroad in Athens, Greece and Paris, France due to her father’s service in the Army.
She graduated from American High School in Paris, France and met her future husband Donald Lew Seilhymer in 1956 while he was stationed in Paris as a U.S. Army Military Policeman. They were engaged in 1957 upon his return stateside in Oakland, California and married on May 29, 1958, in San Francisco, California. Not long afterward they purchased a home in Dublin, California in 1960 and raised four children. They moved from Dublin to Goodyear, Arizona in 2021.
Judy had a rewarding career as a secretary and administrative assistant for Southern Pacific Railroad and Pacific Motor Trucking, in addition to working for a time with General Motors and Chevron Oil. She retired in 2000.
She was active in the Dublin community through Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement, Little League Baseball as a scorekeeper, and served for many years as a prominent member of The Friends of the Dublin Library. She was an avid bowler at Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl from the 1970s through the 1990s and enjoyed participation in Bridge and Mahjong clubs.
She was a skilled seamstress who made many Halloween costumes and other clothing for family and friends. She was also an exceptional cake baker and decorator who created beautiful, elaborate cakes for many weddings and birthdays. She was always giving of her time and energy, and her home on Cavalier Lane was always open for the neighborhood kids to hang out, hold mass sleepovers and enjoy epic French toast breakfasts.
In addition to her husband Donald, she is also survived by her four children; Pete Seilhymer and wife Sharon of Buckeye, Arizona, Julie Laughery and husband Gene of Mesa, Arizona, Steve Seilhymer and wife Carol of Bigfork, Montana and James Seilhymer and wife Julie of Sparks Nevada, as well as eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life on Aug. 6, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. Donations to the Friends of the Dublin Library would be appreciated.