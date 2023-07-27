OBIT - Judith Arlene Seilhymer.jpg

Judith “Judy” Arlene (Derbin) Seilhymer, 84, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2023, in Goodyear, Arizona, with her husband of 65 years, Donald, at her side.

Judy was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan to her beloved parents Charles and Vera (Baz) Derbin. She grew up in Detroit but also lived abroad in Athens, Greece and Paris, France due to her father’s service in the Army.