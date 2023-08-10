Judy was born in Stockton, California on Feb. 12, 1942, to Leroy and June Potter. She attended El Dorado Grammar School, Stockton High and was in the first graduating class from AA Stagg High School. She then attended Stockton College for two years. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Stefan Folkendt, and had two sons, Michael and Brian. She worked in the secretarial/business field on and off over the years while raising the family.
Forty years ago, Judy met Ernie Holm. They fell in love and married. He loved and adored her; they had a wonderful life of travel all over the world. Judy truly loved to travel and visited over 25 different countries, some several times. In addition to her love of travel, Judy was extraordinarily creative and loved all forms of sewing, embroidery and yarn work. Throughout her life, she lovingly made countless clothes, toys, quilts, and numerous other gifts for her entire family. Two and a half years ago Judy and Ernie embarked on another adventure and moved to Nampa, Idaho.