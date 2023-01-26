Judy (Weisenberger) Williams, 80, passed away peacefully in Pleasanton with her husband of 59 years at her side. Throughout her life she consistently displayed kindness, humor and gratitude – all with a smile.
The second daughter born to Glenn and Gladys in St. Louis, Missouri., the family moved to Oakland when she was five and later to Modesto, where Judy graduated from Thomas Downey High School. After moving with her parents to Hayward, working in the Sears credit department, she met and later married George. They settled in the Tri-Valley, where she was a stay-at-home mother until her children were older, and then she later worked in retail.