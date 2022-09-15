 Judy Lynn (Spicer) Schwichtenberg

Judy Schwichtenberg left this world to be with our Lord on Aug. 25, 2022.
It broke our hearts to lose her, but God saw fit to bring her home.
She was born as the third child to Raymond and Faye Spicer in Fremont, California. At the age of 8, Judy and her family moved to Livermore where the family still resides.
Judy was a kind and loving person. She loved her family, friends and her pets. She was a true animal lover. She loved her indoor plants, and she loved her outdoor roses.
Judy took guardianship of her three grandchildren: Mathiew was 8, Greyci was 5 and Dalton was 4 when their mother passed away. The kids were loved and cared for by Judy and other family.
She worked at the Livermore Walmart for 14 years. You would see her smiling face at the garden center door. She used to say the folks that came through the door were “MY customers”. She enjoyed her work-family and the job.
She is survived by her mother Faye Spicer, sisters Kathy Huntsman and Sandra Jackson (Joe), sons Travis, Justin, Adam and daughter Sara. Her grandchildren Mathiew, Greyci and Dalton. Her much-loved pups, Gizmo and Sammy.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Kevin J. Schwichtenberg and her father Raymond L. Spicer.
Judy will live forever in our hearts. We will miss her always.
There will be services at Callaghan Mortuary (3833 East Avenue) on Sept. 19. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m., and services will follow at 5 p.m.
