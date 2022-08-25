OBIT - Judy Welsh.png

Judy Welsh, a Livermore resident for over 50 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at age 80 on July 15, 2022. Judy fiercely battled stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2013 and went into remission in 2014. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2022, and she succumbed to the disease after a short but valiant battle.

Judy and her identical twin sister, Patty, were born on Nov. 11, 1941, in San Francisco, California to Archie and Betty Simmons. Judy and Patty grew up in San Francisco and were inseparable. They attended UC Berkeley together in 1959. Judy graduated from UC Berkeley in 1963 with a degree in communications and public policy. While at Cal, she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, where she made lifetime bonds and wonderful memories. During her time at Cal, she met her future husband, Frank Welsh. They were married in 1963 and settled down in Livermore in 1970.