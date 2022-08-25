Judy Welsh, a Livermore resident for over 50 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at age 80 on July 15, 2022. Judy fiercely battled stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2013 and went into remission in 2014. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2022, and she succumbed to the disease after a short but valiant battle.
Judy and her identical twin sister, Patty, were born on Nov. 11, 1941, in San Francisco, California to Archie and Betty Simmons. Judy and Patty grew up in San Francisco and were inseparable. They attended UC Berkeley together in 1959. Judy graduated from UC Berkeley in 1963 with a degree in communications and public policy. While at Cal, she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, where she made lifetime bonds and wonderful memories. During her time at Cal, she met her future husband, Frank Welsh. They were married in 1963 and settled down in Livermore in 1970.
Judy was such a kind, loving and, above all, generous person. She was a giver, would help anyone who needed help and did it with love and compassion. Judy loved being a mother to her daughter Betsy and was a second mom to many neighborhood kids and Betsy’s friends. She was the life of the party and loved having fun and spending time with people.
Judy was a hardworking career woman. She started out working for Assemblyman Gib Marguth from 1980 to 1982. She was his “right hand woman” and loved working in politics. Judy went on to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 32 years from 1984 to 2016 as an administrative specialist/executive secretary. She worked in various departments, including plant engineering, laser directorate, health services, NIF, NAI, nuclear materials technology program facility and environmental safety & health. Judy loved her job so much that she chose not to retire until age 75.
Once she retired, Judy enjoyed traveling, shopping and going out to dinner or happy hour with friends and family, especially with a glass of Rombauer Chardonnay or an Old Fashioned! But most of all, she loved her annual birthday trips to San Francisco with her twin sister and their daughters. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandkids Emily and Nate Wilson. She loved to travel with them, and they went on many adventures. Her grandchildren lovingly called her the nickname “Juju.”
Judy moved to an assisted living facility in Rohnert Park in early 2021. Her health declined, but she never lost her spark and zest for life. There, she met the love of her life, David Smith. Their relationship made this last year of her life one of her happiest! Once Judy received her cancer diagnosis, she and David chose to get married before she passed. Her loving granddaughter Emily officiated their beautiful wedding and celebration of their love. Judy wanted everyone to know that it is NEVER too late to find love. The magnificent love she shared with David was proof of that.
Judy was preceded in death by her twin sister Patty (2016). Judy is survived by her daughter, Betsy Welsh Wilson and her grandchildren Emily and Nate Wilson. She is also survived by her adopted children Gino Medeiros and Mary Sturges.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept.16 in the Cresta Blanca Ballroom at the Robert Livermore Community Center at 4444 East Avenue in Livermore, California, 94550. Guests are encouraged to wear colorful clothing to celebrate the bright light that Judy would always fill the room and our hearts with. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org, or to Hope Hospice, hopehospice.com.