Julia Wright, known to family and friends as Judy or Julie, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 25. She was 79.
Born in 1940 in Sonora, California, she graduated from Sonora Union High School in 1958. After college, she relocated to the Bay Area, where she began a career at what is now the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory. She worked in the Personnel and Salary and Wage departments, and the Physics Department, where she was an administrative executive.
She married Stephen Wright in 1973, and after welcoming her children, Stephen Jr. and Jennifer, into the world, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom. In 1983, she went to work for the Murray School District, before joining the Dublin Unified School District as a classroom aide at Cronin Elementary School. She later became a school secretary and was secretary to the principal at Frederiksen Elementary School, retiring in 2006.
Julia is survived by her husband of 46 years, Stephen Wright Sr.; her children, Stephen, Jr. and Jennifer; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Katherine; and her brother, John Kearney, Jr. of Jamestown, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and John (Jack) Kearney, Sr.
A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 3, at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, with a rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Raymond’s Church, 11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin, with reception to follow in the hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her name to Hope Hospice of Dublin, American Cancer Society, or other charity of choice.