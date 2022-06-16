Julie (Burns) Frick

Julie Anne Frick passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the age of 60. Although Julie was afflicted with a multitude of health issues stemming from kidney failure brought on by strep throat in 1975, an unrelenting spirit of joy and natural happiness defined her until the very end of her life.
Julie was born at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley and grew up in Pleasanton. She attended Valley View Elementary, Pleasanton Elementary and graduated from Amador Valley High School in 1979. She moved to Livermore in the early 1980s.
Julie married Charles Frick in 1988. Their daughter, Vanessa Rose, was born three years later, creating a family fully committed to each other. The family was completed in 2019 when Vanessa married Brian Osgood. Despite the hardships she endured throughout her life, Julie found great joy in gardening, animals, ice cream cones from Meadowlark Dairy and time spent with her loved ones.
Julie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years; her adoring daughter and son-in-law; her precious pups, Lily and Lulu; as well as many treasured family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Stan and Barbara Burns; her beloved brother, Steve Burns; and her dear grandparents, Percy, and Elaine Bell.
A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the family home, 601 Orion Way in Livermore. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie’s name to the National Kidney Foundation or the ASPCA.