June Fern Gomez ascended into Heaven on Feb. 4, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 97. Her son, Marco, was with her when she passed. June is survived by her son and a daughter, Christine, in the Philippines; four grandchildren, Sonia Bullard of Texas, Jeremiah Escobar of Virginia, Gabriel Gomez, and Grace Gomez of Dublin, California; three great-grandchildren, Brandon Phothisane, Chase Bullard, and Kaden Bullard, all of Texas; and grand-dog Zuko of Texas, and her beloved dog Duke.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m., at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, on Feb. 17. Burial will be at noon on Feb. 18, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Livermore.