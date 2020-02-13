Karen Elaine (Burke) Wheeler, 73, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 31, 2020, at her home in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Born in Marseilles, Illinois, she spent her early life in Sacramento, California, graduating from Hiram Johnson High School in 1964. She moved to Livermore in 1966, where she began work for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1998, and moved to southeastern Wisconsin in 1999.
She loved traveling, skiing, horseback riding, singing, camping, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. Her Native American heritage was a source of great pride. She was appreciated for her dry sense of humor and persimmon jam. She recently served her community as a volunteer with the Watertown Police Department.
Karen is survived by her son, Daniel Brown (MaryAnne); her daughter, Christy Julius (Mike); grandchildren Jake and Abbey Julius; and sisters Linda Wheeler (Jim), Terri Wheeler (Joe), and Tami Wheeler (Bruce). She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Jewell Wheeler, in 1993, and father, Harold Wheeler, in 2018.
Private services were held. If desired, donations in Karen’s memory may be sent to the Watertown Police Department, Attn: Donation Fund, 106 Jones Street, Watertown, WI 53094, or Wisconsin Public Television, www.wpt.org